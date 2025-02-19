The European Union has dealt a powerful sanction blow to Russia

On February 19, members of the European Union agreed on a new package of sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. According to the latest data, they target aluminum, oil, as well as the enemy's banking sector.
Points of attention
- The package is supported by ambassadors from all 27 EU countries and aims to deter support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
- According to sources, the final approval for the new sanctions against Russia is expected next week.
New EU sanctions against Russia — first details
What is important to understand is that this is the 16th package of sanctions imposed by official Brussels since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
This time, the Russian aluminum industry will come under attack from the European Union. In addition, restrictions on oil exports will be tightened.
According to journalists, the new package was supported by ambassadors from all 27 countries of the bloc.
It also imposes sanctions on additional individuals and entities that help Russia wage war against Ukraine.
According to Vladislav Vlasyuk, the presidential commissioner for sanctions policy, new sanctions against Russia will be "finally approved" next week.
