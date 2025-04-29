"This is not the end yet." Who is ready to fight Trump to save Crimea?
Source:  The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump has made it clear many times that he considers Ukraine's Crimea, which was occupied by Russia 11 years ago, to be Russian territory. Moreover, he is seeking official recognition from Kyiv. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected this demand, but he is not the only one ready to fight back against Trump in order to de-occupy the peninsula.

Points of attention

  • Trump insists that Russia's recognition of Crimea is an acceptable price for achieving peace.
  • Several world leaders immediately came to Ukraine's defense on this issue.

Ukraine has powerful allies in the process of returning Crimea

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the issue of the future fate of Crimea is at the center of Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end the war.

Against this background, the media mentions the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was a member of the Republican's team.

Russia, by invading Ukraine in 2014 and attempting to annex Crimea, sought to undermine a fundamental international principle shared by democratic states: no country can change the borders of another by force, Pompeo said in 2018.

However, not many years passed and it became clear that after his second return to the White House, Trump did not care about this principle.

The President of Ukraine has made it clear that he is not going to give Crimea to Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not alone in this fight with the White House. He has received strong support from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French leader Emmanuel Macron, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

They are the ones who are currently doing everything possible to get Trump to change his position on Crimea and stop blackmailing Ukraine.

This is not the end of the process, and negotiations are ongoing. They will continue this week.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

