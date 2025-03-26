Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has left Russian gas monopoly Gazprom struggling to recover from record losses, according to the Financial Times. Dictator Vladimir Putin is effectively destroying the company himself.

Gazprom may not survive the war

Foreign analysts point out that in 2025, the total volume of supplies to Europe and Turkey may decrease by more than 5 times compared to 2019.

In addition, a drop to 47 billion cubic meters and 34 billion cubic meters is predicted in 2034, and the deficit could reach 15 billion rubles.

The Russian gas monopolist has faced serious problems, from disruption of supply chains to restricted access to the European market.

Previously, Gazprom dominated it until Russia became the cause of the worst energy crisis in Europe in the last 50 years.