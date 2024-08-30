Romania is preparing to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Romania submitted to the parliament a draft law on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of Romania has submitted a draft law to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, aiming to enhance regional security.
- The transfer of the Patriot air defense system will strengthen Romania's position as a security provider and enhance cooperation with the United States.
- Romania is considering acquiring additional Patriot systems for itself in exchange for the transfer to Ukraine, showcasing its commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Ukraine's request for additional Patriot systems from partners, including Romania, highlights the need to bolster defense capabilities against increased air attacks from Russia.
- The transfer of Patriot air defense systems indicates international support for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, with Romania playing a key role in the process.
What is known about Romania's plans to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
The draft law envisages the transfer to Ukraine of one of the Patriot air defense systems that were purchased in the USA.
We are talking about the version of the Patriot 3+ air defense system.
This version is said to be the most advanced configuration of the air defense system in use by both the United States and nearly 20 other allies.
So far, Romania has already received 4 Patriot 3+ air defense systems from the USA, 2 of which have been put on combat duty.
In the near future, Romania should receive 3 more Patriot air defense systems.
The Supreme Council of National Defense of Romania put forward a demand according to which the country should hold negotiations with its NATO partners to receive an additional complex of Patriot air defense systems to replace the one transferred to Ukraine.
The costs of purchasing a new system will be covered by international funds allocated for Ukraine.
However, the parliament must also approve the adoption of the new complex, which will cost approximately 60 million US dollars in fees and commissions, which will be covered by the budget of the Romanian Ministry of Defense.
What is known about Ukraine's appeal to partners with a request to transfer additional Patriot air defense systems
At the beginning of the spring of this year, against the background of increased air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Ukraine asked its partners to provide additional Patriot systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.
Germany, the United States, Romania and the Netherlands have announced the delivery of the Patriot, while Italy has promised to transfer the SAMP-T battery, which is also capable of countering ballistic missiles.
Currently, there is publicly available information only about the transfer of the Patriot system from Germany to Ukraine.
It happened at the beginning of July.
Also, as part of the military aid package, Ukrainian soldiers received sea boats and Vector drones.
