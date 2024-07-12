Ukraine, Romania sign security guarantee agreement
Ukraine, Romania sign security guarantee agreement

Office of the President of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on cooperation in security.

  • The signed agreement between Ukraine and Romania provides for Romania's provision of the Patriot system and support for Kyiv during 2022-2024.
  • Particular points of cooperation include demining the Black Sea and providing support through the EU and NATO.
  • The agreement also provides assistance to Romania in training Ukrainian pilots and support in the defence industry.
  • Ukraine has already signed similar agreements with 23 countries. However, each agreement has its characteristics depending on the partner.
  • These agreements strengthen security and cooperation in the region, which is key for Ukraine in the context of modern challenges and threats.

Ukraine and Romania signed an agreement on security guarantees

According to the agreement, Romania:

  • will provide Ukraine with the Patriot system;

  • will support Kyiv with the same dynamics as during 2022-2024;

  • will facilitate the rapid transit of all necessary equipment through its territory to Ukraine.

A feature of this agreement are specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region. Romania will assist Ukraine in demining the Black Sea and provide support through the tools of the European Union (EU) and NATO, the President's Office adds.

In particular, Bucharest will help the F-16 training centre for training Ukrainian pilots and support our country's defence industry.

The agreement also contains blocks related to intelligence and counterintelligence, cyber security, information security, humanitarian demining, sanctions, and Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Security guarantees of Ukraine

Ukraine has already signed an agreement on bilateral security agreements with 23 countries. The agreement provides for a wide range of measures to support Kyiv. In particular, in the military, economic and humanitarian spheres. There are also separate points, however, everything depends on the capabilities of the partner.

On June 27, Ukraine signed agreements with the EU, Lithuania and Estonia. Yesterday, July 11, an agreement was concluded with Luxembourg.

