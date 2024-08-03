What is known about Romania's plans for the joint production of Neptune missiles with Ukraine

Romania wants Ukraine to be its ally to control the waters of the Black Sea from its territory. The plans of the Romanian-Ukrainian military-industrial partnership are designed for the post-war period, despite the fact that neither Kyiv nor NATO has full confidence in Ukraine's ability to withstand the current conflict, the publication emphasizes.

The article published by Army Recognition notes that compared to the French-made SCALP-EG missiles, which are launched by aircraft, the Ukrainian Neptunes can be launched by ground launchers and hit targets both on land and at sea with a range of up to 400 km.

Ukrainian missiles "Alder" and "Neptun"

This ability gives them a strategic role in the conflict. These missiles have been used since the beginning of the conflict, in particular, to destroy the Russian cruiser "Moskva" in 2022. Potentially, they can compete with American ATACMS anti-tank missiles - the only weapon with a similar range used by Kyiv - the authors of the material note.

What is known about the Ukrainian Neptune rocket

R-360 "Neptun" is a Ukrainian development of a subsonic cruise missile produced by the "Luch" design bureau.

For the first time, these missiles were presented at the international exhibition "Arms and Security" in Kyiv in 2015.

In 2021, the Neptunes entered service with the Armed Forces.

The weight of the rocket is 870 kg, the length is 5.05 m.

These missiles are designed to destroy ships with a displacement of up to 9,000 tons.