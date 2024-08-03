Romania plans joint production with Ukraine of R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles developed by Ukrainian specialists.
Points of attention
What is known about Romania's plans for the joint production of Neptune missiles with Ukraine
The article published by Army Recognition notes that compared to the French-made SCALP-EG missiles, which are launched by aircraft, the Ukrainian Neptunes can be launched by ground launchers and hit targets both on land and at sea with a range of up to 400 km.
What is known about the Ukrainian Neptune rocket
R-360 "Neptun" is a Ukrainian development of a subsonic cruise missile produced by the "Luch" design bureau.
For the first time, these missiles were presented at the international exhibition "Arms and Security" in Kyiv in 2015.
In 2021, the Neptunes entered service with the Armed Forces.
The weight of the rocket is 870 kg, the length is 5.05 m.
These missiles are designed to destroy ships with a displacement of up to 9,000 tons.
