According to Anatoliy Khrapchynskyy, the deputy director of the Ukrainian company for the production of EW equipment, the development of the modernised Neptune missile, which has been in progress for 14 years, is being accelerated in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The modernised Ukrainian Neptune missile was developed 14 years ago and can hit targets at a distance of up to 500 km both on land and at sea targets.
- The expert believes that Russian air defence systems cannot intercept the Neptune missile since most of the Russian military-industrial complex can shoot down only its missiles.
- The Ukrainian military-industrial complex offers interesting international ideas for developing missiles and UAVs, which speaks of its high manufacturability and accuracy compared to the Russian military industry.
- Despite some difficulties in scaling up production, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is ready to improve the production efficiency of the modernised Neptune missile.
- Ukrainian weapons are characterized by high efficiency: one shot — one hit, one destruction, which confirms the superiority of the Ukrainian military industry over the Russian in terms of military power.
What are the expectations from the modernised Ukrainian Neptune missile?
According to his words in an interview for "Kyiv 24", Ukraine will be able to use this missile to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia from any distance.
Are Russian air defence systems capable of downing a modernised Neptune missile?
According to Khrapchynskyi, Russian air defence systems cannot intercept this missile.
He noted that Ukraine spent a lot of time developing this system, which currently does not allow it to be put into large-scale production.
