Romania confirmed the arrival of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Patriot anti-missile defense system provided by NATO member Romania has arrived in Ukraine, the representatives of both countries admitted.

The announcement of the supply was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine, said Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu on October 3, after the government in Bucharest decided to transfer the system to Kyiv last month. Share

On October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about receiving important weapons.

I thank every country that helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot systems. Together we can achieve even greater efficiency — we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shaheda and missiles. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Last night, the Russian army launched another attack on Ukraine using "Shaheds." There were strikes in the Odesa region, specifically in the Izmail district, very close to the Romanian border. The "Shaheds" targeted ordinary civilian infrastructure — a ferry terminal, trucks, and…

According to the document, Romania grants Ukraine the right to use the system free of charge.

Ukraine is constantly calling on its Western allies to supply more modern weapons and air defense systems that would help it, on the one hand, protect the skies, and, on the other hand, allow it to strike military targets deeper in Russia to prevent Moscow's attacks.

Romania will present Patriot to Ukraine

Deputies voted for the decision to transfer the American-made air defense system to Kyiv.

Bucharest has only two Patriot systems. They decided to present one of them to Ukraine.

Romania agreed on this decision together with the USA. After the transfer of the air defense system, Bucharest will acquire a new one for itself.

Romania is one of the important partners of Ukraine, it provides military aid and helps in logistics, in particular by transporting weapons through its own ports.

For the first time, it became known about Bucharest's intention to transfer the air defense system to Kyiv in mid-June. The corresponding draft law of the Ministry of Defense of Romania was submitted to the parliament only on August 30.