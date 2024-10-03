Romania confirmed the arrival of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Patriot anti-missile defense system provided by NATO member Romania has arrived in Ukraine, the representatives of both countries admitted.
Points of attention
- The arrival of the Patriot air defense system from Romania to Ukraine signifies a strong partnership between the two countries in addressing security concerns and resisting Russian aggression.
- This assistance enhances Ukraine's ability to protect its skies and target military assets in Russia, further bolstering the country's defense capabilities.
- The decision to transfer the Patriot system free of charge demonstrates Romania's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts and standing against external threats.
- Romania's role as an important partner to Ukraine is highlighted through its provision of military aid and logistical support, showcasing solidarity in the face of regional challenges.
- The collaboration between Romania and Ukraine in the transfer of the Patriot system underscores the collective effort to improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities and thwart potential attacks from adversaries.
The Patriot air defense system from Romania has already arrived in Ukraine
The announcement of the supply was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Romania.
On October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about receiving important weapons.
Last night, the Russian army launched another attack on Ukraine using “Shaheds.” There were strikes in the Odesa region, specifically in the Izmail district, very close to the Romanian border. The “Shaheds” targeted ordinary civilian infrastructure — a ferry terminal, trucks, and… pic.twitter.com/Hgt5yKmXS2— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 2, 2024
According to the document, Romania grants Ukraine the right to use the system free of charge.
Ukraine is constantly calling on its Western allies to supply more modern weapons and air defense systems that would help it, on the one hand, protect the skies, and, on the other hand, allow it to strike military targets deeper in Russia to prevent Moscow's attacks.
Romania will present Patriot to Ukraine
Deputies voted for the decision to transfer the American-made air defense system to Kyiv.
Bucharest has only two Patriot systems. They decided to present one of them to Ukraine.
Romania agreed on this decision together with the USA. After the transfer of the air defense system, Bucharest will acquire a new one for itself.
Romania is one of the important partners of Ukraine, it provides military aid and helps in logistics, in particular by transporting weapons through its own ports.
For the first time, it became known about Bucharest's intention to transfer the air defense system to Kyiv in mid-June. The corresponding draft law of the Ministry of Defense of Romania was submitted to the parliament only on August 30.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-