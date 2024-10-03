Romania confirmed the arrival of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Romania confirmed the arrival of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Patriot air defense system
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The Patriot anti-missile defense system provided by NATO member Romania has arrived in Ukraine, the representatives of both countries admitted.

Points of attention

  • The arrival of the Patriot air defense system from Romania to Ukraine signifies a strong partnership between the two countries in addressing security concerns and resisting Russian aggression.
  • This assistance enhances Ukraine's ability to protect its skies and target military assets in Russia, further bolstering the country's defense capabilities.
  • The decision to transfer the Patriot system free of charge demonstrates Romania's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts and standing against external threats.
  • Romania's role as an important partner to Ukraine is highlighted through its provision of military aid and logistical support, showcasing solidarity in the face of regional challenges.
  • The collaboration between Romania and Ukraine in the transfer of the Patriot system underscores the collective effort to improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities and thwart potential attacks from adversaries.

The Patriot air defense system from Romania has already arrived in Ukraine

The announcement of the supply was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine, said Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu on October 3, after the government in Bucharest decided to transfer the system to Kyiv last month.

On October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about receiving important weapons.

I thank every country that helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot systems. Together we can achieve even greater efficiency — we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shaheda and missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the document, Romania grants Ukraine the right to use the system free of charge.

Ukraine is constantly calling on its Western allies to supply more modern weapons and air defense systems that would help it, on the one hand, protect the skies, and, on the other hand, allow it to strike military targets deeper in Russia to prevent Moscow's attacks.

Romania will present Patriot to Ukraine

Deputies voted for the decision to transfer the American-made air defense system to Kyiv.

Bucharest has only two Patriot systems. They decided to present one of them to Ukraine.

Romania agreed on this decision together with the USA. After the transfer of the air defense system, Bucharest will acquire a new one for itself.

Romania is one of the important partners of Ukraine, it provides military aid and helps in logistics, in particular by transporting weapons through its own ports.

For the first time, it became known about Bucharest's intention to transfer the air defense system to Kyiv in mid-June. The corresponding draft law of the Ministry of Defense of Romania was submitted to the parliament only on August 30.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, Romania sign security guarantee agreement
Office of the President of Ukraine
Romania
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Romania plans to jointly produce Neptune missiles with Ukraine
Launch of Neptune rockets
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Romania approved the provision of the Patriot system to Ukraine
Ukraine will soon receive Patriot from Romania

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?