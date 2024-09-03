Romania approved the provision of the Patriot system to Ukraine

On September 3, it became officially known that the lower house of the Parliament of Romania supported the draft law, which will provide an opportunity to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.
Ukraine will soon receive Patriot from Romania
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Romania, which has been a member of NATO for the past 20 years, shares a 650 km long border with Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that the wreckage of Russian drones often flew into its territory when the Russian army attacked Ukrainian ports.
It is also important to understand that in this part Ukraine will be separated from Romania by the Danube River.
As the journalists managed to find out, official Bucharest intends to transfer to Kyiv one of its two operational Patriot systems — one of five such systems and other strategic air defense units promised by NATO countries to Kyiv.
Romania has a condition for providing Patriot to Ukraine
What is important to understand is that this will happen if the Allies later replace it with another Patriot system.
In addition, it is emphasized that Romania signed an agreement for 4 billion for the purchase of Patriot 7 years ago.
As of today, it has received four systems, two of which are in working order.
