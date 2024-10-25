Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,600 Russian invaders

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively destroy enemy forces. During October 24, it was possible to eliminate 7 tanks, 34 artillery systems and 1,630 soldiers of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 25, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 25.10.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 685,910 (+1,630) people,

tanks — 9,097 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles — 18,287 (+33) units,

artillery systems — 19,753 (+34) units,

MLRS — 1,238 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 982 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 17,670 (+73),

cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,365 (+79) units,

of special equipment — 3,535 (+22) units.

Фото: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on October 24-25

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the situation on the battlefield remains difficult. The Russian occupiers, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, are constantly storming the positions of the Defense Forces.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to hold back the onslaught of the Russian army and inflict considerable losses on the enemy.

Thus, on October 24, 187 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

The soldiers of the Russian Federation carried out one missile strike with the use of two missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 85 airstrikes, in particular, they dropped 153 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,000 attacks, 130 of them from rocket salvo systems, and involved about 1,500 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Basivka, Bilovody, Velyka Pisarivka, Zhuravka settlements of the Sumy region; Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kharkiv region; Terny, Siversk, Druzhkivka, Toretsk, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Volnovakha, Rizlyv of the Donetsk region; Mali Shcherbaki, Ternove, Mali Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novotyaginka of the Kherson region. Share

It is also indicated that during October 24, aviation, missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit one control point of an unmanned aerial vehicle, an ammunition warehouse, four personnel concentration areas, an air defense vehicle, four enemy artillery systems and another important object of the Russian army.