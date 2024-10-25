According to the State Emergency Service, at least two people were killed as a result of a criminal attack by the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the branch of "Nova Poshta" near Druzhkivka in Donetsk region.

What is known about the consequences of the criminal attack of the Russian occupiers on the New Post office near Druzhkivka

The State Emergency Service notes that as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers, other commercial facilities were also damaged.

The rescuers had to extinguish the fire on an area of ​​260 square meters. m.

During emergency rescue operations, emergency workers found the bodies of two dead people, one more was injured. In total, 2.1 tons of building structures were dismantled. The work has been completed, the department notes.

What is known about the results of repelling the nighttime drone attack of the Russian invaders in Ukraine

On the night of October 25, the Russian army carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with 63 attack drones, the air defense destroyed 36 enemy drones, another 16 targets were lost.

According to the information of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 25, 2024 (from 23:00 on October 24), the enemy launched 63 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the aerial battle with enemy targets.