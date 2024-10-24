During the press conference following the results of the BRICS summit on October 24, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, boasted about his fabricated successes at the front and the alleged encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

Putin falsely boasted about the "Kursk Cauldron"

The bloody dictator said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost 26,000 soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Irreversible and sanitary losses of Kyiv in the Kursk direction amounted to 26,000. Share

And two thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seem to be in an operational environment in the same region.

The Russian army has begun liquidation of the blocked part of the Ukrainian group in the Kursk region, — Putin falsely reported.

Also, Putin once again "played the bagpipes" about the inability of the Ukrainian military to use high-tech weapons without the direct participation of the NATO military.

The ruler of the Kremlin madly considers Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region to be Kyiv's interference in the US elections: allegedly, Ukraine is showing the US that its investments were not in vain. Share

Putin made a strange comment about the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine

Putin did not deny information about the presence of North Korean soldiers on the territory of the Russian Federation.

During a press conference following the BRICS summit, he was asked to comment on photos showing the presence of North Korean servicemen in Russia, and was also asked whether this would lead to escalation. In response, Putin said that the pictures are "serious":

If there are pictures, then they reflect something. I want to draw your attention to the fact that it was not Russia's actions that led to the escalation in Ukraine, but the 2014 coup d'état, supported primarily by the United States, the Russian dictator hypocritically stated.

He also reminded that today the State Duma of the Russian Federation ratified the strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, Article 4 of which states that in case of war, they are obliged to provide each other with military assistance "with all available means".