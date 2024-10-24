During the press conference following the results of the BRICS summit on October 24, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, boasted about his fabricated successes at the front and the alleged encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- Vladimir Putin falsely boasted about fabricated successes and the alleged encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spreading misinformation during a press conference.
- Putin's claims regarding the 'Kursk Cauldron' and the losses of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia have been debunked as false propaganda.
- The Russian dictator hypocritically commented on international relations, including the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine, and emphasized strategic partnerships based on military assistance agreements.
- Putin's attempts to shift blame for escalation in Ukraine towards the United States and the 2014 coup d'état have been criticized as misleading and manipulative.
- The truth behind Putin's statements reveals a pattern of deception, manipulation, and hypocrisy in his public discourse on military actions and international relations.
Putin falsely boasted about the "Kursk Cauldron"
The bloody dictator said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly lost 26,000 soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
And two thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seem to be in an operational environment in the same region.
The Russian army has begun liquidation of the blocked part of the Ukrainian group in the Kursk region, — Putin falsely reported.
Also, Putin once again "played the bagpipes" about the inability of the Ukrainian military to use high-tech weapons without the direct participation of the NATO military.
Putin made a strange comment about the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine
Putin did not deny information about the presence of North Korean soldiers on the territory of the Russian Federation.
During a press conference following the BRICS summit, he was asked to comment on photos showing the presence of North Korean servicemen in Russia, and was also asked whether this would lead to escalation. In response, Putin said that the pictures are "serious":
If there are pictures, then they reflect something. I want to draw your attention to the fact that it was not Russia's actions that led to the escalation in Ukraine, but the 2014 coup d'état, supported primarily by the United States, the Russian dictator hypocritically stated.
He also reminded that today the State Duma of the Russian Federation ratified the strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, Article 4 of which states that in case of war, they are obliged to provide each other with military assistance "with all available means".
