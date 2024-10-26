During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders. The total losses of the enemy are steadily approaching 700,000.
Points of attention
- Reported incidents on October 25-26 include 192 combat clashes, multiple missile strikes, airstrikes, and attacks carried out by the Russian invaders on Ukrainian units and populated areas.
- The severity of the conflict is evident from the constant engagements and activities observed at the front, underscoring the ongoing battle between the Russian army and Ukrainian defenders.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to retaliate with strikes on areas of the concentration of personnel and equipment belonging to the Russian army, demonstrating resilience and strategic response.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 687,600 (+1,690) people,
tanks — 9,109 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,332 (+45) units,
artillery systems — 19,782 (+29) units,
MLRS — 1,240 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 984 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,726 (+56),
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,460 (+95) units,
of special equipment — 3541 (+6).
What is known about the situation at the front on October 25-26
The full-scale war of the Russian invaders against Ukraine began in 976.
On October 25, 192 combat clashes took place at the front between the Russian army and Ukrainian defenders.
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the enemy launched four missile strikes using eight missiles, as well as 91 airstrikes, and dropped 139 anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas.
Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian invaders launched more than 4,300 attacks, 142 of them from rocket salvo systems.
In addition, it is reported that on October 25, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the Russian army, one strike on artillery systems.
