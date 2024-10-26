Ukrainian soldiers report on the heavy losses of the Russian army

During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders. The total losses of the enemy are steadily approaching 700,000.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 687,600 (+1,690) people,

tanks — 9,109 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,332 (+45) units,

artillery systems — 19,782 (+29) units,

MLRS — 1,240 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 984 (+2) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,726 (+56),

cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,460 (+95) units,

of special equipment — 3541 (+6).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 25-26

The full-scale war of the Russian invaders against Ukraine began in 976.

On October 25, 192 combat clashes took place at the front between the Russian army and Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the enemy launched four missile strikes using eight missiles, as well as 91 airstrikes, and dropped 139 anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian invaders launched more than 4,300 attacks, 142 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Bobylivka, Visoka Yaruga, Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Rai-Olexandrivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Shcherbinivka, Donetske, Katerynivka, Sukha Balka, Kurakhove, Antonivka and Kozachi Camps. Share

In addition, it is reported that on October 25, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the Russian army, one strike on artillery systems.