A just peace. Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A just peace. Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team

Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, declares that there was a constructive interaction with the future President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian side had the opportunity to state its position on the vision of peace in a reasoned manner.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky of Ukraine stresses the significance of achieving a just peace in the region through dialogue and cooperation with world leaders.
  • Zelensky hopes for prompt decisions by Trump's team to put an end to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of ending the conflict for the country.
  • Trump pledges to focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, expressing sympathy for the losses suffered and emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions.
  • The interaction between Zelensky and Trump indicates joint efforts to resolve the conflict and ensure lasting peace in the region, with both leaders showing commitment to finding a resolution.
  • The Trump administration's approach underlines the belief that with their policies, the war in Ukraine can be brought to an end sooner, aiming for a just and swift peace.

Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team regarding the end of the war

He (Trump) heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position, — Zelensky emphasized.

To a clarifying question, whether Trump made a demand for Ukraine to participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy answered:

We are an independent country. And we, during this war — our people, and I personally in negotiations with the USA, and with Trump, and with Biden, and with European leaders — proved that the rhetoric of "Sit and listen" does not work with us.

At the same time, according to the head of state, under the Trump administration, "the war will end faster."

A just peace is very important to us, so that there is no feeling that we lost the best because of the injustice that was imposed on you. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of this team now in charge of the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

Trump plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible

President-elect Donald Trump said his administration would focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said this at an event in Florida.

We will work very hard with Russia and Ukraine. This (war — ed.) must stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop, he said, talking about the loss of life during the war.

Expressing condolences for the military and civilian casualties, Trump emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions.

Whether it is the soldiers or the people who are in the cities, we will work on this issue.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a tough statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Great news. The EU reacted to Trump's new decision
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will not abandon Ukraine. Why are Kyiv "secretly" rejoicing over Trump's victory
Why are Kyiv "secretly" rejoicing over Trump's victory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?