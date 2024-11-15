A just peace. Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, declares that there was a constructive interaction with the future President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian side had the opportunity to state its position on the vision of peace in a reasoned manner.
Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team regarding the end of the war
He (Trump) heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position, — Zelensky emphasized.
To a clarifying question, whether Trump made a demand for Ukraine to participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy answered:
At the same time, according to the head of state, under the Trump administration, "the war will end faster."
Trump plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible
President-elect Donald Trump said his administration would focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Trump said this at an event in Florida.
We will work very hard with Russia and Ukraine. This (war — ed.) must stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop, he said, talking about the loss of life during the war.
Expressing condolences for the military and civilian casualties, Trump emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions.
