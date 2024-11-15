A just peace. Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, declares that there was a constructive interaction with the future President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian side had the opportunity to state its position on the vision of peace in a reasoned manner.

Zelensky hopes for quick decisions by Trump's team regarding the end of the war

He (Trump) heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position, — Zelensky emphasized.

To a clarifying question, whether Trump made a demand for Ukraine to participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy answered:

We are an independent country. And we, during this war — our people, and I personally in negotiations with the USA, and with Trump, and with Biden, and with European leaders — proved that the rhetoric of "Sit and listen" does not work with us. Share

At the same time, according to the head of state, under the Trump administration, "the war will end faster."

A just peace is very important to us, so that there is no feeling that we lost the best because of the injustice that was imposed on you. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of this team now in charge of the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Trump plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible

President-elect Donald Trump said his administration would focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said this at an event in Florida.

We will work very hard with Russia and Ukraine. This (war — ed.) must stop. Russia and Ukraine must stop, he said, talking about the loss of life during the war.

Expressing condolences for the military and civilian casualties, Trump emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions.