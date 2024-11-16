Zelensky announced the testing of 4 types of Ukrainian missiles

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that as of today, Ukraine's missile program has four types of missiles that are already undergoing testing.
Zelenskyi reported on new achievements of Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian leader, as far as drones, EW systems, long-range drones, and the fight against the Shahed are concerned, there are still no high results here, but the work continues.
In addition, it is emphasized that the naval drones — from the tests, reached their targets and actually destroyed a large part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
As Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized, Ukraine must do everything to end the war diplomatically next year.
Ukraine produced the first 100 units of missile weapons
On November 9, the head of state also officially confirmed that in 2024 Ukraine produced the first 100 units of missile weapons and will increase such production.
In addition, it is emphasized that, as of today, more than 800 companies are working on the production of weapons for Ukrainian defenders.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, for the first time in the years of independence, Ukraine has system models for investment from partners.
