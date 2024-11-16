Zelensky announced the testing of 4 types of Ukrainian missiles
Zelensky announced the testing of 4 types of Ukrainian missiles

Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that as of today, Ukraine's missile program has four types of missiles that are already undergoing testing.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is actively expanding and developing its missile program.
  • The success of work with naval drones and the production of the first 100 units of missile weapons testify to the rapid development of Ukraine in this field.
  • Zelensky pointed out the need to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025.

Zelenskyi reported on new achievements of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, as far as drones, EW systems, long-range drones, and the fight against the Shahed are concerned, there are still no high results here, but the work continues.

From this point of view, there is a missile program. There are 4 types of rockets that we have, but they are currently being tested.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that the naval drones — from the tests, reached their targets and actually destroyed a large part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized, Ukraine must do everything to end the war diplomatically next year.

Ukraine produced the first 100 units of missile weapons

On November 9, the head of state also officially confirmed that in 2024 Ukraine produced the first 100 units of missile weapons and will increase such production.

We crossed the mark of the first hundred units of missile weapons this year. No details here. But I want to thank everyone who is involved in this production of ours, who organizes the relevant processes. We will increase this direction.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that, as of today, more than 800 companies are working on the production of weapons for Ukrainian defenders.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, for the first time in the years of independence, Ukraine has system models for investment from partners.

