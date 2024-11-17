Scholz explained his scandalous decision regarding Putin

German leader Olaf Scholz publicly commented on his telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time.

Why did Scholz call Putin?

According to the Chancellor of Germany, during the conversation he wanted to make it clear to the Russian dictator "that he cannot count on the fact that the support of Ukraine from Germany, Europe and many other countries of the world will decrease."

He made this statement on the eve of his departure for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Against this background, Olaf Scholz officially confirmed that Putin's position on the war has not changed.

In addition, the German leader gave another argument in defense of his call to Moscow.

According to Scholz, it would be wrong if there was a conversation between the new US president and the Russian dictator and there was no conversation between Putin and the head of government of an important European state.

Scholz appealed to all allies of Germany

According to him, all partners of Ukraine should not have illusions and be naive, since it was Russia and Putin who started this war.

The chancellor of Germany also emphasized that the Russians are ready to risk resources, including their people, to capture all of Ukraine.

They want to take away its sovereignty and democracy. We cannot and will not allow this. Therefore, it is important to make it clear today that we will not stop our support. It would be an illusion on the part of Russia to think that Ukraine will not be able to count on our support in the future. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

In addition, the German leader publicly promised that no decision will be made behind Ukraine's back.