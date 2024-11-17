It won't work. The head of the British Foreign Ministry publicly ridiculed Putin

According to the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, Russia is once again trying to weaken Ukraine's resolve by striking the energy infrastructure, but it will not succeed.

Putin cannot break Ukraine

The British minister drew the Russian dictator's attention to the fact that the allies will support Ukraine "as much as it takes."

Russia's deplorable strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the eve of Ukraine's third winter of war once again demonstrate Putin's desire to weaken the resolve of a country he thought would be defeated in a matter of days. It won't work. We stand with Ukraine. Today and as long as it takes, David Lammy said in a statement. Share

Russia's deplorable strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, ahead of Ukraine's 3rd winter of war, further shows Putin's desire to weaken the resolve of a country he thought would be beaten in days. It won't work. We stand with Ukraine. Today and for as long as it takes. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 17, 2024

It is worth noting that NATO also condemned Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, which took place on November 17.

The bloc emphasized that this air attack was aimed at critical energy infrastructure.

The Alliance supports Ukraine, and the Allies will continue to contribute to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, a NATO spokeswoman said. NATO also took the opportunity to reassure its allies. Share

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 17 — details

The Russian army launched a massive combined strike on the energy sector of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

Air defense forces detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles.

1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 strike UAVs/drones of an unspecified type.