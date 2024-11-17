It won't work. The head of the British Foreign Ministry publicly ridiculed Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

It won't work. The head of the British Foreign Ministry publicly ridiculed Putin

Putin cannot break Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, Russia is once again trying to weaken Ukraine's resolve by striking the energy infrastructure, but it will not succeed.

Points of attention

  • David Lammy commented on the new Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • NATO also reacted to the increase in Russian terror.
  • The massive strike of the Russian Federation on the objects of the energy sector of Ukraine included various types of missiles and attack drones.

Putin cannot break Ukraine

The British minister drew the Russian dictator's attention to the fact that the allies will support Ukraine "as much as it takes."

Russia's deplorable strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the eve of Ukraine's third winter of war once again demonstrate Putin's desire to weaken the resolve of a country he thought would be defeated in a matter of days. It won't work. We stand with Ukraine. Today and as long as it takes, David Lammy said in a statement.

It is worth noting that NATO also condemned Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, which took place on November 17.

The bloc emphasized that this air attack was aimed at critical energy infrastructure.

The Alliance supports Ukraine, and the Allies will continue to contribute to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, a NATO spokeswoman said. NATO also took the opportunity to reassure its allies.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 17 — details

The Russian army launched a massive combined strike on the energy sector of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

Air defense forces detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles.

  • 1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

  • 8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

  • 101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

  • 4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

  • 5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

  • 90 strike UAVs/drones of an unspecified type.

As of 12:00 p.m., there is information on the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles:

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. What to expect from the Russian army
What is known about the development of the situation in Kurshchyna
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The next weeks will be decisive. Tusk made a loud statement about Ukraine
Donald Tusk
Tusk announced important changes
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A former teacher shot down a Russian missile "Igla" — video
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Natalia demonstrated her skills for the first time

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?