It won't work. The head of the British Foreign Ministry publicly ridiculed Putin

According to the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, Russia is once again trying to weaken Ukraine's resolve by striking the energy infrastructure, but it will not succeed.
Points of attention
- David Lammy commented on the new Russian attack on Ukraine.
- NATO also reacted to the increase in Russian terror.
- The massive strike of the Russian Federation on the objects of the energy sector of Ukraine included various types of missiles and attack drones.
Putin cannot break Ukraine
The British minister drew the Russian dictator's attention to the fact that the allies will support Ukraine "as much as it takes."
It is worth noting that NATO also condemned Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, which took place on November 17.
The bloc emphasized that this air attack was aimed at critical energy infrastructure.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 17 — details
The Russian army launched a massive combined strike on the energy sector of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.
Air defense forces detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles.
1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";
8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;
1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;
4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;
5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;
90 strike UAVs/drones of an unspecified type.
As of 12:00 p.m., there is information on the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles:
