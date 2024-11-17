A former teacher shot down a Russian missile "Igla" — video
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Natalia demonstrated her skills for the first time
Military Nataliya Grabarchuk on the first attempt destroyed a Russian missile from the portable anti-aircraft missile complex "Igla".

  • Natalia Grabarchuk is a former preschool teacher.
  • A few years ago, she decided to change her profession and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces.
  • Natalia Grabarchuk has already shared her emotions.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that this was the first combat launch for a woman — and it turned out to be successful. This information was officially confirmed by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that 3 years ago Nataliya Grabarchuk worked as a preschool teacher.

However, later she decided to change her profession and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces.

As of today, the soldier serves as an anti-aircraft gunner of the missile unit of the Galicia-Volyn radio engineering brigade of the "West" air command.

There they shared a video in which a woman makes a launch, which destroys a potential threat to Ukrainian cities.

"Natasha, hit!" — a joyful voice can be heard behind the scenes.

After that, Natalya squats down and covers her face with her hands in surprise.

As Natalya herself comments on her successful debut

According to the woman, when the Russian missile appeared in front of her, she rejected all emotions and excitement.

I made hundreds of training runs on simulators. And here is the first combat and on target! Natalia shared her impressions.

She also admitted that MANPADS weighed not only with its 18-kilogram weight, but also with responsibility. Against this background, the military woman sincerely rejoiced at her first achievement.

I am very glad that I succeeded. Already after combat work, she gave free rein to her emotions. Our mobile fire group consists of female servicemen. We make maximum efforts to achieve the result, we give all our strength, — Natalya said.

