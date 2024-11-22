American intelligence agencies have issued urgent warnings to US defense companies. According to their data, the threat of sabotage by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has increased dramatically.

What Russia has planned again

As representatives of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, the FBI and the Pentagon managed to find out, the special services of the Russian Federation will try to recruit "insiders" of the US defense industry.

Against this background, all employees of enterprises are urged not to contact outsiders who try to establish relationships on the territory of enterprises or appear in prohibited places.

American companies, especially those that support organizations involved in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine or other ongoing geopolitical conflicts, should, as a best practice, increase vigilance and strengthen security measures, the message says. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that enemy agents are increasingly resorting to aggressive methods, in particular, involving criminals to organize arson, cyber attacks and other sabotage in Europe.

In this way, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to reduce the support of Ukraine from the US and other allies.

Russia has shifted its focus to the United States

According to the journalists, previously sabotage by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation mostly took place in Europe.

For example, there is a foiled plot to assassinate the CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG in July.

However, recently Russian special services have been paying more and more attention to the United States. On the conviction of American intelligence officers, it was the Russian Federation that tried to set fire to cargo planes bound for North America.

American and European companies are actively increasing the production of weapons, such as ammunition and missiles, for supplies to Ukraine and replenishing their own stocks. Share

Currently, Russia is unable to stop or disrupt these processes.