On the night of December 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Steel Horse linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation. The fire at the oil depot has now intensified.

In the afternoon, it became known that a second oil tank had exploded. The fire became larger and is still burning.

The area around the oil depot is shrouded in black smoke.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is not reporting anything about this large-scale fire in the Oryol region.

On the night of December 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Steel Horse" linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

This is one of the largest oil product terminals in the suburbs of Orel. Share

As a result of the damage, a powerful fire broke out.

The Steel Horse linear production and dispatching station is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, which ensures the supply of petroleum products to the Russian army.

The results of the combat work are being clarified.