Watch: Oil depot near Oryol continues to burn heavily after drone attack
Oil depot near Oryol
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Steel Horse linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation. The fire at the oil depot has now intensified.

Points of attention

  • The oil depot near Oryol is heavily burning after a drone attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, resulting in a second oil tank explosion and escalating fire.
  • The Steel Horse linear production and dispatching station, a crucial part of the Russian military-industrial complex supplying petroleum products to the army, was targeted in the attack.
  • The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has not released any information about the large-scale fire, indicating the severity and potential implications of the incident.
  • The ongoing fire and black smoke surrounding the oil depot near Oryol highlight the environmental and safety concerns posed by the destruction caused by the strike.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the oil depot in Oryol Oblast, Russia, underscores the escalating tensions and military actions in the region, with the full extent of the damage yet to be determined.

The fire at the oil depot near Oryol was escalating

In the afternoon, it became known that a second oil tank had exploded. The fire became larger and is still burning.

The area around the oil depot is shrouded in black smoke.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is not reporting anything about this large-scale fire in the Oryol region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Oil Tanker in Oryol Oblast, Russia

On the night of December 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the "Steel Horse" linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

This is one of the largest oil product terminals in the suburbs of Orel.

As a result of the damage, a powerful fire broke out.

The Steel Horse linear production and dispatching station is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, which ensures the supply of petroleum products to the Russian army.

The results of the combat work are being clarified.

