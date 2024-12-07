Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 control points of the Russian army
Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 control points of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated another 1,300 Russian invaders and two enemy anti-aircraft vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in manpower number more than 750,000 people and a significant amount of military equipment.
  • In recent days, Ukraine faced an extremely tense situation on various front lines, in particular on Pokrovsky and Kurakhivskyi.
  • In total, 177 combat clashes with the Russian invaders were recorded.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 751,910 (+1,300) people,

  • tanks — 9514 (+0) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,535 (+17) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,055 (+12) units,

  • RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1022 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20042 (+19) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2857 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,948 (+49) units,

  • of special equipment — 3633 (+0) units.

What is known about the situation at the front on December 6-7

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 177 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The situation remains quite tense in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

It is also indicated that on December 6, the Russian army launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as ten airstrikes, dropping 36 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy launched about 4,000 attacks, 143 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The Russian occupiers carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Constantinople, Dachne, Odradne, Zaporizhzhia, Novopavlivka, and Novosilka.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made five strikes on the enemy's personnel concentration areas and anti-aircraft defense systems, and also hit two control points.

