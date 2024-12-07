The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — the death toll has increased

On the night of December 7 in Kryvyi Rih, rescuers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble.

Russia killed three more people in Kryvyi Rih

A total of 3 people were killed and 17 were injured, including 1 child, the message says. Share

In addition, the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that emergency and rescue operations in the city have been completed.

We will remind, on the evening of December 6, the Russian invaders hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, and the dead and injured were reported.

According to preliminary data, the administrative building in the city was damaged.

Representatives of the local authorities immediately announced that a 6-year-old child was among the victims. The boy is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Later, it became known that the occupiers destroyed a three-story building in the city, as well as damaged residential buildings and cars.

People have cut and fatal wounds, shrapnel wounds. Necessary medical assistance was provided to everyone.

What is known about the situation in Zaporizhzhia

In the evening of December 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporozhye.

Already at night on December 7, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced the completion of emergency and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

Representatives of the service also said that among the 24 injured, there was a four-month-old baby, children aged 4 and 11.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, 10 people were killed in the airstrike in the city, 8 of them were in cars.

The relevant emergency and communal services of the city worked at the scene.

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

In addition, it is indicated that 32 rescuers and 8 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling.