On the night of December 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the "Steel Horse" linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new “bavovna” in Russia?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is one of the largest oil product terminals in the suburbs of Orel.

On the night of December 14, 2024, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Steel Horse linear production control station (LVDS) in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, the official message says.

In addition, it is noted that after a powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers, a large-scale fire broke out.

The Steel Horse linear production and dispatching station is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, which ensures the supply of petroleum products to the Russian army.

What is known about the situation on the front on December 13-14?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 205 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian soldiers were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the Russian army launched two missile and 38 air strikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements. It used 99 missiles for this. It also recorded the dropping of 51 KABs.

Moreover, the invaders carried out over 3,200 attacks, 104 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Turya, Tsylyuriki, Alisivka, Malaya Rybytsia, Hraniv, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Serhiivka, Serebryanskyi Lis, Siversk, Krymske, Stara Mykolaivka, Elizavetivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zelene Pole.

It is also reported that on December 13, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one personnel concentration area, two command posts, one UAV ground control station, and another important enemy facility.