Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Unmanned Systems Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Yartsevskaya oil terminal in the Smolensk region, Russia.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil depot in Smolensk region
According to the General Staff, the oil depot was attacked on the night of December 31. As a result of the attack, powerful explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility, and heavy smoke was observed.
According to available information, tanks with petroleum products were set on fire. It is noted that the base was used, in particular, to supply the Russian occupation army.
Additional information regarding the results of the combat operation is being clarified.
Cotton in the Smolensk region: what is known
An air attack using drones took place in the city of Yartsevo, Smolensk Oblast, on the night of December 31. As a result, a local oil depot was hit, and a fire broke out at the facility.
Russian publications write that residents of Yartsevo heard more than a dozen explosions, after which a fire broke out in the area of the oil depot.
