Seven Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk sentenced to 16 years in Russia

The Western District Military Court of Moscow has sentenced seven Ukrainian prisoners of war who, according to the Russian side, participated in hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The servicemen were sentenced to terms of 15 to 16 years in prison.

Russia illegally sentenced seven Ukrainian prisoners of war

The court claims that the Ukrainian military, “violating the sovereignty of the Russian Federation,” “illegally invaded the territory of the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region for the purpose of terrorist activities.”

According to the case materials, they were charged with committing a terrorist act based on prior conspiracy.

The Russian side has illegally accused the military of “repeatedly opening fire on Russian military personnel and civilians.” Prosecutors also claim that the Ukrainian military “prohibited citizens from using mobile phones, restricted their movement, and impeded evacuation.”

Photo — rosZMI

The court illegally found Anatoliy Voloshyn, Volodymyr Arshulyk, Serhiy Karayev, Oleksandr Doychuk, Zinovy Sygerich, Andrian Kulbaba, and Oleh Vovk guilty of “committing a terrorist act by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy, which caused grave consequences.”

Nine defenders of Mariupol sentenced in occupied Donetsk

As noted, Ukrainian servicemen who were on the territory of the Azovstal steel plant and were captured were accused of allegedly "shelling" the village of Stary Krym in March 2022.

The occupiers sentenced the defenders to long terms of imprisonment: from 24 years to life imprisonment. It is reported that all the convicts belong to the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Among those illegally convicted:

Andriy Shestak,

Nazariy Moroz,

Vladyslav Yavorsky,

Vadym Shulga,

Serhiy Yampolsky,

Maxim Kolbasin,

Dmitry Shalara,

Volodymyr Penzin,

Konstantin Romaniuk.

The occupation authorities announced that the Ukrainian military will serve their sentences in a maximum-security prison.