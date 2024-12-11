In the Russian Federation, nine Ukrainian prisoners of war were convicted — they defended Mariupol
Source:  Mariupol City Council

In the so-called "court of the DPR" in occupied Donetsk, nine Ukrainian soldiers were sentenced. They defended Mariupol at the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in February 2022.

  • The sentencing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in occupied Donetsk is a gross violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.
  • The international community condemns Russia's actions against Ukrainian defenders and demands the restoration of their rights.
  • The occupying authorities announced the verdict of nine Ukrainian military, accusing them of illegal actions.
  • Ukrainian prisoners of war will be punished in strict regime colonies with violation of their rights and dignity.
  • Russia illegally condemned the Ukrainian military, which participated in the defense of Mariupol from Russian aggression.

Nine defenders of Mariupol were sentenced in occupied Donetsk

As noted, Ukrainian servicemen who were on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant and were captured were accused of allegedly "shelling" the village of Stary Krym in March 2022.

The occupiers sentenced the defenders to long prison terms: from 24 years to life imprisonment. It is reported that all the convicts belong to the 36th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/mariupolrada

Among those illegally convicted:

  • Andriy Shestak,

  • Nazarii Moroz,

  • Vladyslav Yavorsky,

  • Vadym Shulga,

  • Serhiy Yampolsky,

  • Maxim Kolbasin,

  • Dmitry Shalara,

  • Volodymyr Penzin,

  • Konstantin Romanyuk.

The occupation authorities announced that the Ukrainian military would serve their sentences in a high-security prison.

These actions of the occupiers are a gross violation of international law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, which regulate the treatment of prisoners of war.

Russia illegally convicted eight Ukrainian marines

Russian separatists announced the verdict of the military of the 36th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The investigators of the Russian side stated that in the period from March to April 2022, while in positions in Mariupol, the defendants, "following the orders of the command, fired numerous shots from mortars at gas distribution facilities and pumping stations, causing significant damage."

According to the occupiers, during the investigation, the accused admitted their guilt.

Eight Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to 15 to 17 years in prison.

It is reported that they will serve their sentences in a high-security penal colony.

