In Rostov-on-Don, Ukrainian prisoners of war want to be sentenced to 24 years in prison

The prosecutor's office in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, demands 16 to 24 years of prison terms for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

As noted by the Russian media "Mediazona", nine women are on trial, most of whom were cooks at "Azov". The prosecutor requests that they be sentenced to 16 to 19 years in prison.

For another 15 men who were prisoners of war who served in "Azov" at various times, the Russians demand from 16 to 24 years in the colony.

Prisoners of war are accused of violent seizure of power, participation in a terrorist organization and training for the purpose of terrorist activities.

The State Prosecutor's Office considers it proven that all the defendants expressed a "negative attitude towards the Russian-speaking population" and also held "radical pro-Ukrainian views," the publication writes.

All 24 Ukrainians served in "Azov" at different times. Some participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, others had already left the service at the time of the Russian invasion. They were detained at home or during "filtering".

It is also known that a criminal case was initiated on the territory of the self-proclaimed DPR, the accused were in the Donetsk pretrial detention center. After several hearings, the case was transferred to Rostov-on-Don.

The Russians killed Ishchenko, a Ukrainian prisoner of war from Azov, in the pre-trial detention center

Ukrainian Oleksandr Ishchenko, who was the driver of the "Azov" brigade and was captured during the defense of Mariupol, died in the Rostov-on-Don pre-trial detention center due to "closed blunt chest trauma due to contact with a blunt object."

Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the brigade of the "Azov" NSU, made a statement on this occasion. According to him, the forensic medical expert reported on the murder based on the results of the autopsy.

The fact of yet another brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war has been confirmed. I am attaching the document with the consent of Mrs. Elena, the wife of the tortured Oleksandr Oleksandrovich Ishchenko, who was mobilized in "Azov" on February 27, 2022, Svyatoslav Palamar said .

In addition, it is emphasized that the murdered Oleksandr Ishchenko had multiple rib fractures.

Shock and closed blunt trauma to the chest due to "contact with a blunt object" led to the death of a Ukrainian defender in Russian captivity in a pre-trial detention center.