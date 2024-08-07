The Russians killed Ukrainian prisoner of war from Azov in the pre-trial detention center

Ukrainian Oleksandr Ishchenko, who was the driver of the "Azov" brigade and was captured during the defense of Mariupol, died in the Rostov-on-Don pre-trial detention center due to "closed blunt chest trauma due to contact with a blunt object."

What is known about the murder of the Ukrainian prisoner of war Ishchenko by the Russians

Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the brigade of the "Azov", made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the forensic medical expert reported on the murder based on the results of the autopsy.

The fact of yet another brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war has been confirmed. I am attaching the document with the consent of Mrs. Elena, the wife of the tortured Ishchenko Oleksandr Oleksandrovych, who was mobilized in "Azov" on February 27, 2022. Svyatoslav Palamar Deputy commander of the brigade of Azov NGU

As Svyatoslav Palamar points out, this is not just another cynical violation by the Russians of the Geneva Convention, but also a blow to human honor and dignity, to international law, to the principles and values for which Ukrainian soldiers continue to fight on the battlefield.

In addition, it is emphasized that the murdered Oleksandr Ishchenko had multiple rib fractures.

Shock and blunt blunt trauma to the chest due to "contact with a blunt object" led to the death of a Ukrainian defender in Russian captivity in a pre-trial detention center.

"Buffalo" from Azov said that the Russians killed his best friends in Olenivka

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade with the call sign "Buffalo" talked about three of his closest friends who were killed by the Russian invaders during the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

As the soldier notes, his friend, who survived being hit by an armored personnel carrier, then burned in it, survived "Azovstal", battles in Mariupol, served with "Buffalo" — did not return from Olenivka.

Soldiers of the Russian Federation burned him alive during the mass murder of prisoners, which took place on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former Volnova correctional colony No. 120.