The Russian Federation sentenced a Ukrainian prisoner of war to 20 years for attempting to land in Crimea

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced a Ukrainian serviceman to 20 years in prison for attempting to land on the coast of Crimea occupied by Russia.

According to rosZMI, it is about Oleksandr Lyubas. The Russians accused him not only of attempting to land on the occupied Crimean coast, but also of attacking the Russian military.

The Russian news agency calls the convict a "participant of the special unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The occupiers also accused him of "illegal border crossing", "weapons storage and smuggling", "terrorist act" and "preparation for terrorist activity".

According to reports, Oleksandr Lyubas was detained last fall during a shootout between Russian FSB officers and the Ukrainian military.

According to the Russians, he was captured after falling into the water during a maneuver on a jet ski. The Russian court declares that Lyubas allegedly confessed to belonging to the GUR and informed about the landing of a group of 16 saboteurs from Odesa region that happened last year.

Russian propaganda media and Telegram channels initially stated that the detainee was a lieutenant colonel of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but later it became known that Oleksandr Lyubas, a native of the Volyn region, was captured.

What is known about the GUR special operation on October 4, 2023 in Crimea

On October 4, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that during the night, Ukrainian scouts on boats and jet skis "tried to land in the area of Cape Tarkhankut", which is located in the occupied Crimea.

As reported in the GUR, "Artana" fighters carried out a landing on the western coast of Crimea, as well as on Tendrivska and Kinburnska spits. The special forces engaged in a fierce battle with the Russian military, inflicting significant losses on the enemy