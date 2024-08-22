The FSS of the Russian Federation opened cases against journalists from Ukraine and the USA for reporting and filming in the city of Suja in Kurshchyna, which was taken under the control of the Ukrainian military.
Points of attention
- The FSS has opened criminal cases against Ukrainian and American journalists for reporting from Kurshchyna, accusing them of illegal border crossing.
- Italian journalists from RAI also faced backlash from the Russian FSB for their reporting on Suja, leading to a protest from the Russian Foreign Ministry to the Italian embassy.
- The FSS plans to put the journalists on an international wanted list, with potential penalties of up to 5 years in prison for illegal border crossing.
- Russia's threats to Western journalists for reporting from Kurshchyna highlight the tensions and challenges faced by media professionals in the region.
- The case of Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefani Battistini, who returned to Italy after being targeted by the FSS, sheds light on the risks journalists encounter while covering sensitive areas like Kurshchyna.
What is known about the cases of the FSS against journalists from Ukraine and the USA for visiting Suja
According to RosZMI, cases were initiated in connection with illegal crossing of the border.
It is noted that the FSS has opened criminal cases against CNN correspondent Nick Walsh, Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko.
Earlier, the FSS announced the initiation of a criminal case against Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefani Battistini, who worked in Suja.
Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation expressed a protest to the Italian ambassador in connection with these events.
The FSB added that the journalists will be put on an international wanted list in the near future.
The maximum sanction of the article on illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 5 years.
What is known about Russia's threats to Western journalists for reporting from Kurshchyna
The FSS of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case against the Italian journalists who reported on Suzhi, captured by the Ukrainian military. The case was opened under the article on illegal crossing of the border.
Two Italian journalists who angered Moscow with a television report from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia's Kursk region will return to Italy.
This was announced on August 17 by the RAI state television and radio company.
On August 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador over what it called "illegal border crossing" by the RAI film crew.
And on August 17, it became known that the Russian FSB opened a criminal case against Italian journalists for an article allegedly about illegal crossing of the border.
Earlier this week, Rai reporters Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini showed a report on the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region — probably becoming the first foreign journalists to be allowed there.
