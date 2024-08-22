The FSS of the Russian Federation opened cases against journalists from Ukraine and the USA for reporting and filming in the city of Suja in Kurshchyna, which was taken under the control of the Ukrainian military.

According to RosZMI, cases were initiated in connection with illegal crossing of the border.

It is noted that the FSS has opened criminal cases against CNN correspondent Nick Walsh, Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko.

Earlier, the FSS announced the initiation of a criminal case against Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefani Battistini, who worked in Suja.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation expressed a protest to the Italian ambassador in connection with these events.

The FSB added that the journalists will be put on an international wanted list in the near future.

The maximum sanction of the article on illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 5 years.

Two Italian journalists who angered Moscow with a television report from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia's Kursk region will return to Italy.

This was announced on August 17 by the RAI state television and radio company.

On August 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador over what it called "illegal border crossing" by the RAI film crew.

