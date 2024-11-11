The Russian Federation sentenced eight Ukrainian marines to 17 years for allegedly shelling Mariupol

The so-called "Supreme Court" of the illegal military entity "DPR" sentenced 8 Ukrainian soldiers to 17 years in prison for allegedly shelling Mariupol.

Russia illegally convicted eight Ukrainian marines

Russian separatists announced the verdict of the military of the 36th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The investigators of the Russian side stated that in the period from March to April 2022, while in positions in Mariupol, the defendants, "following the orders of the command, fired numerous shots from mortars at gas distribution facilities and pumping stations, causing significant damage."

According to the occupiers, during the investigation, the accused admitted their guilt.

Eight Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to 15 to 17 years in prison.

It is reported that they will serve their sentences in a high-security penal colony.

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Lyubas was sentenced to 20 years in Russia

According to rosZMI, it is about Oleksandr Lyubas. The Russians accused him not only of attempting to land on the occupied Crimean coast, but also of attacking the Russian military.

The Russian news agency calls the convict a "participant of the special unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The occupiers also accused him of "illegal border crossing", "weapons storage and smuggling", "terrorist act" and "preparation for terrorist activity".

According to reports, Oleksandr Lyubas was detained last fall during a shootout between Russian FSB officers and the Ukrainian military.

According to the Russians, he was captured after falling into the water during a maneuver on a jet ski. The Russian court states that Lyubas allegedly confessed to belonging to the GUR and informed about the landing of a group of 16 saboteurs from the Odesa region that happened last year.

Russian propaganda media and Telegram channels initially stated that the detainee was a lieutenant colonel of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but later it became known that Oleksandr Lyubas, a native of the Volyn region, was captured.