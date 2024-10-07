The Russian Federation sentenced 72-year-old American Hubbard to 6 years — he fought for Ukraine

The Moscow City Court sentenced 72-year-old US citizen Steven Hubbard to 6 years and 10 months in a general regime colony, finding him guilty of participating in hostilities in the ranks of the Armed Forces as a mercenary.

As noted, Hubbard's time spent in custody will be included in the sentence at the rate of one day in the pretrial detention center for one and a half days in the colony. According to the court's decision, 142 thousand 300 hryvnias seized from the American will become the income of the Russian Federation.

The criminal case of Stephen Hubbard was considered for two sessions in closed session. The prosecutor's office demanded that the US citizen be sentenced to seven years in a high-security prison.

The prosecution alleges that Hubbard agreed to fight for Ukraine for $1,000 a month and received training, weapons and ammunition. According to their data, the man apparently admitted his guilt. Share

Hubbard's attorney said he would appeal the verdict.

Representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow noted that they are waiting for a response regarding granting consular access to the convict.

What is known about Stephen Hubbard

According to rosZMI, Hubbard has been living in Ukraine since 2014 and in February 2022 joined the territorial defense of Izyum.

Two months later, he was captured by the Russians.

In May 2024, Hubbard's sister reported on Facebook that her brother had been kidnapped three years earlier and posted a video of him being tied up and being beaten by "Russian Chechen rebel soldiers".