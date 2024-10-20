The Russian Federation sent Vladivostok ex-mer to war against Ukraine — he was sentenced to 15 years

The former mayor of Vladivostok Ihor Pushkarev signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and will go to war against Ukraine. In 2019, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a corruption case.

Russia sent the convicted ex-mer of Vladivostok to the front

According to rossMI, there is still no information about the details of his service, as well as information about his destination.

Igor Pushkarev was found guilty of corruption crimes, including receiving large bribes, abuse of power and commercial bribery.

The court found that during his tenure as mayor from 2009 to 2015, he received bribes worth 75 million rubles, and his relatives illegally enriched themselves by 471.7 million rubles.

By the way, Pushkarev became the second ex-mer of Vladivostok to go to the front in Ukraine. Before that, in December 2023, Oleg Humenyuk, the former mayor of the city from April 2019 to May 2021, also went to fight against Ukraine. Humenyuk was sentenced to 12 years for accepting bribes.

Putin granted amnesty to convicted criminals who will go to war against Ukraine

This law supplements the provisions of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of the Russian Federation.

In particular, he orders to release from criminal liability at the stage of the trial the accused who are serving military service during the mobilization period or have entered into a contract for military service.

In addition, the law provides for the extension of a similar legal mechanism to convicts, for whom a verdict was passed, but it did not acquire legal force, in particular at the stage of appeal proceedings in a criminal case.