Air Force shoots down 34 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 15-16, Russian forces launched an attack with 55 strike drones, including Shahed-type and simulator drones. The enemy drones were launched from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 09:00 on January 16, 34 attack drones were destroyed within the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 18 drone simulators were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

Consequences of the attack:

In the Chernihiv region, drones hit a farm.

In the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, private homes were damaged by falling debris from downed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russian UAV debris damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava region

As reported by the Poltava OVA, enemy UAVs attacked the Poltava region at night.

The air defense system fired on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The debris from the drones damaged the energy infrastructure in the region.

Currently, 301 residential and 22 legal consumers remain without power. The OVA assures that specialists are already working to restore power supply.

Also, on the evening of January 15, Russian military personnel attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Chernihiv region, damaging the administrative building, hangars, and equipment.