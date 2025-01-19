This is a threat. Syrsky announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that Ukraine is working on creating its own air defense system, as well as a missile system that could become a deterrent against the use of Oreshnik missiles.

Ukraine will not stand still

The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the new Russian missile "Oreshnik" is "a threat, and currently only a few air defense systems can intercept it."

According to him, Ukraine does not yet have such systems, but it is going to create an air defense system that would not just be an air defense system, but an anti-missile system.

This encourages us to actively negotiate with our allies to obtain such a system. And, of course, this should encourage us to create a modern missile system that could be a deterrent against the use of such weapons by the Russians. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Journalists asked him whether the mentioned Ukrainian anti-missile and missile systems are still just theory or practice.

Work is being actively carried out in this direction. I hope that we will soon get the desired result.

Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2024

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine in 2024 amounted to over 434 thousand personnel, which is more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Total losses (of the enemy — ed.), according to our calculations, amounted to over 434 thousand personnel, of which approximately 150 thousand died in 2024. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky draws attention to the fact that during this year of hostilities, the enemy lost more than in the previous two years of the war.

When asked about the ratio of losses of Ukrainian and Russian forces, Syrskyi replied: "In many times, let's put it this way."

In addition, it is noted that thanks to Ukraine's powerful strikes on targets in Russia, the enemy army's ammunition consumption rates have actually halved.