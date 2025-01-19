This is a threat. Syrsky announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

This is a threat. Syrsky announced an unpleasant surprise for Putin

Ukraine will not stand still
Читати українською
Source:  TSN

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that Ukraine is working on creating its own air defense system, as well as a missile system that could become a deterrent against the use of Oreshnik missiles.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is working on creating its own missile defense system and missile system.
  • Syrsky expects to see results in the near future in the development of new military technologies.

Ukraine will not stand still

The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the new Russian missile "Oreshnik" is "a threat, and currently only a few air defense systems can intercept it."

According to him, Ukraine does not yet have such systems, but it is going to create an air defense system that would not just be an air defense system, but an anti-missile system.

This encourages us to actively negotiate with our allies to obtain such a system. And, of course, this should encourage us to create a modern missile system that could be a deterrent against the use of such weapons by the Russians.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Journalists asked him whether the mentioned Ukrainian anti-missile and missile systems are still just theory or practice.

Work is being actively carried out in this direction. I hope that we will soon get the desired result.

Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2024

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine in 2024 amounted to over 434 thousand personnel, which is more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Total losses (of the enemy — ed.), according to our calculations, amounted to over 434 thousand personnel, of which approximately 150 thousand died in 2024.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky draws attention to the fact that during this year of hostilities, the enemy lost more than in the previous two years of the war.

When asked about the ratio of losses of Ukrainian and Russian forces, Syrskyi replied: "In many times, let's put it this way."

In addition, it is noted that thanks to Ukraine's powerful strikes on targets in Russia, the enemy army's ammunition consumption rates have actually halved.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Victory or Survival. What's Wrong with Biden's Ukraine Plan?
What Biden's plan really was
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason
Russia halved ammunition spending — Syrsky named the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2024 was a fatal year for the Russian army — data from the British Ministry of Defense
UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian Army broke a new anti-record

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?