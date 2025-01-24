General Staff: there have been 117 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 24.
Current situation on the front on January 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Pokrovka, Kucherivka in the Sumy region; Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, and Zagryzove. Four clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Four clashes remained unfinished.
Defense forces repel 25 Russian attacks near Chasovy Yar, Vasyukivka, Novomarkovo, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction , 17 clashes are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka, and Shcherbinivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 46 attempts to push our defenders out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy made one attempt to attack near Constantinople, and the fighting continues to this day.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked three times in the directions of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
In the Dnieper direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six attacks by Russian invaders during the day, five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy carried out more than 240 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
According to the General Staff, during the day on January 23, 125 clashes with the Russian army took place at the front. Another 1,500 Russian occupiers were eliminated.
personnel — about 826820 (+1500) people,
tanks — 9852 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,508 (+11) units,
artillery systems — 22,295 (+39) units,
MLRS — 1263 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1050 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23162 (+51),
cruise missiles — 3051 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34992 (+87) units,
special equipment — 3715 (+1)
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and two enemy artillery systems, the General Staff reports.
