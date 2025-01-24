General Staff: there have been 117 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Pokrovka, Kucherivka in the Sumy region; Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka, and Shcherbinivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Defense forces repel 25 Russian attacks near Chasovy Yar, Vasyukivka, Novomarkovo, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction , 17 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Four clashes remained unfinished.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, and Zagryzove. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Vovchansk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 46 attempts to push our defenders out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy made one attempt to attack near Constantinople, and the fighting continues to this day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked three times in the directions of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Dnieper direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks, and one clash is still ongoing.