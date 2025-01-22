The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 2,000 Russian soldiers and 11 tanks in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 823,980 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed almost 2,000 Russian soldiers and 11 tanks over the past 24 hours in the conflict zone.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached an impressive figure - 823,980 soldiers.
- Recently, Ukrainian forces have continued to operate actively at the front, destroying equipment and eliminating the enemy.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks and prepared seven enemy assault actions, preventing the defense positions from being breached.
- 121 clashes have been recorded over the past 24 hours, and the Defense Forces' aviation and artillery have launched dozens of strikes on enemy positions in various areas.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,950 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks - 9844 (+11) units;
armored combat vehicles - 20,485 (+8) units;
artillery systems - 22194 (+60) units;
MLRS - 1262 (+0) units;
air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units;
aircraft -– 369 (+0) units;
helicopters - 331 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 23,039 (+141) units;
cruise missiles - 3051 (+0);
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;
submarines - 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 34837 (+155) units;
special equipment - 3711 (+1).
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 121 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck sixteen areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, four warehouses, two artillery pieces, and one other important enemy facility.
Yesterday, 10 attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Dvorichnaya, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka, and Novaya Kruglyakivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Terny, and Kolodyazy.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the Toretsk area.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy launched 23 airstrikes, dropping 31 KABs, and carried out 450 attacks, including 16 from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions of the invaders.
