Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 823,980 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,950 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks - 9844 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles - 20,485 (+8) units;

artillery systems - 22194 (+60) units;

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units;

aircraft -– 369 (+0) units;

helicopters - 331 (+0) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 23,039 (+141) units;

cruise missiles - 3051 (+0);

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 34837 (+155) units;

special equipment - 3711 (+1).

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 121 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck sixteen areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, four warehouses, two artillery pieces, and one other important enemy facility.

Yesterday, 10 attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Dvorichnaya, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka, and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Terny, and Kolodyazy.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Hryshyne, Novoserhiivka, Ppetropavlivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne.