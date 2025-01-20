General Staff: there have been 64 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day on January 20, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 64.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled assaults and eliminated 1,690 Russian invaders in 64 combat clashes on January 20.
- Significant losses of equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems, were inflicted on the enemy forces.
- Active fighting is taking place in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv regions, with ongoing clashes and repelling enemy attacks.
- Operational information from the General Staff provides detailed updates on enemy fire in specific regions and the defense forces' action plans.
- The Russian army's losses include a high number of destroyed equipment, such as tanks, aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs, as reported by the General Staff.
Current situation on the front on January 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The areas of the settlements of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda and Mkhy in Chernihiv region; Ulanov, Ponomarenky, Starikove and Popivka in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were under enemy fire.
One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.
Two assault actions by the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terni. In total, seven clashes have been recorded in this direction since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft also carried out air defense strikes on Zeleny Gay, Drobyshev and Zelena Dolyna.
In the Siversky direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Verkhnyokamyansky, but were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochok, and three clashes are currently ongoing. Mykolaivka and Stupochok were hit by the invaders' aerial bombs.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions eight times in the area of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, and Ozaryanivka. The enemy also dropped aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times today in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, eight clashes are still ongoing. Pershe Travnya, Troyanda and Pokrovsk were hit by airstrikes by KABs.
Two enemy assaults were stopped in the Novopavliv direction , three more assaults are still ongoing, the invaders are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne. Konstantinopol and Novopil were hit by airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction in the area of Kozatsky Island, the enemy once today unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders.
The invaders attacked our defenders on the Kursk salient three times, and in addition, the enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropping 23 anti-aircraft missiles on Russian territory.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,690 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9821 (+10) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,454 (+42) units;
artillery systems — 22,074 (+19) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1049 (+3) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,768 (+153) units;
cruise missiles — 3,051 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,488 (+87) units;
special equipment — 3706 (+6) units.
