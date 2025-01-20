General Staff: there have been 64 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The areas of the settlements of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda and Mkhy in Chernihiv region; Ulanov, Ponomarenky, Starikove and Popivka in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were under enemy fire.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

Two assault actions by the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terni. In total, seven clashes have been recorded in this direction since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft also carried out air defense strikes on Zeleny Gay, Drobyshev and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Verkhnyokamyansky, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochok, and three clashes are currently ongoing. Mykolaivka and Stupochok were hit by the invaders' aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions eight times in the area of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, and Ozaryanivka. The enemy also dropped aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka.