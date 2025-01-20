The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,700 Russian soldiers and 10 tanks in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 820,430 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9821 (+10) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,454 (+42) units;
artillery systems — 22,074 (+19) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1049 (+3) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,768 (+153) units;
cruise missiles — 3,051 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,488 (+87) units;
special equipment — 3706 (+6) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 189 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two enemy air defense systems.
In the Kharkiv direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions near Stroivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Kutkivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyevka, Pershotravneve, Zeleny Gay, Makeyevka, Novosadove, Zarechny, Kolodyazy, Zeleny Dolyna, Terni, and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the directions of Konstantinopol and Velyka Novosilka during the past day. In addition, the enemy actively used aviation in the direction.
