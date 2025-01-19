The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 18 armored vehicles

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 818,740 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9811 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,412 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 22,055 (+15) units;

MLRS — 1262 units;

air defense systems — 1046 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,615 (+36) units;

cruise missiles - 3051 (+2) units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,401 (+76) units;

special equipment — 3700 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense stations, one control point, one fuel and ammunition depot, one electronic warfare station, and six other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area six times.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolubivka, and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Chasovy Yar.

The enemy carried out twenty attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 98 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novoandreyevka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriyevka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Share