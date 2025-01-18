Russia used over 400 chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in December 2024

The use of dangerous chemical substances by the Russian Federation army has become systematic. Since February 2023, 5,389 cases of the use of such substances against the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been recorded.

Russia used over 400 chemical munitions against the AFU in December

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The enemy continues to use special ammunition loaded with dangerous chemicals against the Defense Forces. Along with conventional fire weapons, the enemy uses ammunition loaded with dangerous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are riot control weapons and are prohibited for use as means of warfare.

The General Staff also noted a significant proportion of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type. In December 2024, the radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 434 cases of the use of such ammunition.

In total, 5,389 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals have been recorded since February 2023.

With the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units directly recorded cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances on the battlefield.

Since February 2023, the use of dangerous chemicals by the Russians has become systemic. Share

The General Staff emphasized that the Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

Three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers died from Russian munitions with chemical substances

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been hospitalized with poisoning from chemical agents used by the Russians, and three have died.

This was announced at a briefing by Artem Vlasyuk, head of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection Department of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Department of the Armed Forces Support Forces Command.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 2,000 servicemen with varying degrees of poisoning by unknown or known chemical substances have been sent to medical facilities, both military and general medical infrastructure of Ukraine, with symptoms of poisoning.

Including toxic irritants — CS and CN, which are used in ammunition to combat riots. As for the dead servicemen, we now have, unfortunately, three such fatalities, — said Vlasyuk.