Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 822,030 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9833 (+12) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,477 (+23) units;

artillery systems — 22,134 (+60) units;

MLRS — 1262 units;

air defense systems — 1050 (+1) units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,898 (+130) units;

cruise missiles - 3,051 units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,682 (+194) units;

special equipment — 3710 (+4) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 152 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 11 command posts, ten artillery systems, four air defense systems, four warehouses of military and technical property (ammunition, fuel and ammunition), as well as nine other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanki, Nevsky, Terni, and in the direction of Zarichny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine clashes were recorded in the Chasovy Yar area and in the Stupochok direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 73 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne. Share