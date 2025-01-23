General Staff: there have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers used artillery and aviation in the areas of the settlements of Popivka, Tovstodubove, Ponomarenki, Studenok, Oleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Seredyna-Buda, Malushyne, and Shalyhyne in the Sumy region.

One combat clash occurred in the Kharkiv direction today. Enemy aviation struck with KABs at Kozacha Lopan, Turovoye, and Maly Prokhody; Krasny Yar was shelled with unguided air rockets.

Our soldiers repelled five assaults by the invaders near Dvorichnaya, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk direction, and three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Zeleny Gay and Kopanky, one battle has not yet been completed. Borivska Andriivka was hit by unguided aircraft missiles.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy assault near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice today, and fighting continues in the Chasovy Yar area.