General Staff: there have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day on January 23, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 82. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, dropping anti-aircraft missiles and carrying out attacks.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day on January 23, more than 80 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army along the entire front line.
- The occupiers are using aviation and continue to attack areas of Ukrainian settlements.
- Targeted air strikes by Russian troops are aimed at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in different directions, and different areas are being hit.
- Within 24 hours, Ukrainian forces destroyed a significant amount of Russian army equipment, including tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
- The losses of the Russian army include eliminated invaders and destroyed military equipment, which indicates the high efficiency of the Ukrainian defenders.
Current situation on the front on January 23
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The occupiers used artillery and aviation in the areas of the settlements of Popivka, Tovstodubove, Ponomarenki, Studenok, Oleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Seredyna-Buda, Malushyne, and Shalyhyne in the Sumy region.
One combat clash occurred in the Kharkiv direction today. Enemy aviation struck with KABs at Kozacha Lopan, Turovoye, and Maly Prokhody; Krasny Yar was shelled with unguided air rockets.
Our soldiers repelled five assaults by the invaders near Dvorichnaya, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk direction, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Zeleny Gay and Kopanky, one battle has not yet been completed. Borivska Andriivka was hit by unguided aircraft missiles.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy assault near Ivano-Daryivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice today, and fighting continues in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Diliivka, Krymske, and Toretsk eight times, and the fighting is still ongoing. The enemy hit Kostyantynivka and Nelipivka with KABs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Myrolyubivka, Myrnograd, Promyn, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, the enemy has already attacked 45 times since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 35 of them, fierce battles are underway. Ulakly and Oleksiivka were hit by airstrikes.
Three enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders in the Novopavlivka direction , in total during the day the enemy attacked five times near Novodarivka, Konstantinopol and Velyka Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Novopil, Novodarivka and Konstantinopol, dropping guided bombs.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invading forces, four clashes are ongoing, in addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 275 shelling of the positions of our troops and infrastructure facilities on the territory of Russia.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,340 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9850 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,497 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 22,256 (+62) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1050 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,111 (+72) units;
cruise missiles — 3,051 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,905 (+68) units;
special equipment — 3714 (+3) units.
