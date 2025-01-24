According to the General Staff, 125 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during the day. Another 1,500 Russian occupiers were eliminated.

What's happening at the front?

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers made one unsuccessful attack attempt in the Liptsy area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful attacks near Dvorichnaya, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 8 times near Yampolivka, Novoyehorivka, Zeleny Gay, and Kopanka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian criminal army twice unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Chasovye Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, Ukrainian military repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovske, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 63 attempted attacks by Russian occupiers near Vodyany Drugy, Myrolyubivka, Myrnograd, Promyny, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennya, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachny, Ulakly, and Yantarny.

The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance 8 times near Novodarivka, Konstantinopol, and Velyka Novoselka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, 2 unsuccessful attempts at enemy attacks were repelled.

There were 13 clashes in Kurshchyna .

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 826 thousand 820 (+1 thousand 500) people,

tanks — 9,852 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,508 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 22,295 (+39) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 263 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 50 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,162 (+51),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 51 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34 thousand 992 (+87) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 715 (+1)