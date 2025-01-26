The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,700 Russian soldiers, 9 tanks and 14 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 830,190 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,720 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9860 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,549 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 22,323 (+14) units;

MLRS — 1263 units;

air defense systems — 1050 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,253 (+40) units;

cruise missiles — 3,053 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,124 (+53) units;

special equipment — 3715 units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Nine attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction in a day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 26 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Tverdokhlibovoe, Novoserhiivka, Shykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky and in the directions of Novolubivka, Makiivka, Zelenaya Dolyna and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 33 times in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the area of the settlement of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, Kostiantynopolske and in the directions of Pokrovska, Vidrodzhennia and Uspenivka.