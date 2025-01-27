General Staff: еhere have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 82. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular dropping KABs, and carry out attacks. The defense forces are holding the lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
Current situation on the front on January 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka and Popivka in Sumy region; Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, four clashes are ongoing in the Vovchansk area.
Two assault actions by the invaders took place near Pishchane and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Kolodyazi. In total, there have been eight clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka seven times. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 37 times today in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne; ten clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Konstantinopol, Rozdolne, and Velyka Novosilka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked our defenders in the Novodanylivka area, while simultaneously launching an airstrike there.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Siver directions from the beginning of the day.
Eleven combat engagements took place today in the Kursk sector , two are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 14 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 156 artillery shells, including two from MLRS.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9831 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,531 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 22,339 (+16) units;
MLRS — 1263 units;
air defense systems — 1050 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,327 (+74) units;
cruise missiles — 3,053 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,183 (+59) units;
special equipment — 3716 (+1) units.
