General Staff: еhere have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka and Popivka in Sumy region; Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, four clashes are ongoing in the Vovchansk area.

Two assault actions by the invaders took place near Pishchane and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Kolodyazi. In total, there have been eight clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora. Two clashes are currently ongoing.