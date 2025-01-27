Ukrainian Armed Forces showed the destruction of Russian guns by drones in Velyka Novoselka — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Armed Forces showed the destruction of Russian guns by drones in Velyka Novoselka — video

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Ukrainian Armed Forces showed the destruction of Russian guns by drones in Velyka Novoselka — video
Читати українською

Ukrainian military destroyed five Russian guns using strike drones in the Velyka Novoselka area.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated a successful operation to destroy five Russian guns in Velyka Novoselka using strike drones.
  • Russian troops shelled the settlement, which led to the destruction of buildings, but the actions of the Ukrainian military helped stop the aggression.
  • The General Staff reported significant losses of the Russian army over the past 24 hours, including the destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
  • The video confirms the effectiveness of the use of Ukrainian unmanned systems in the fight against the aggressor.
  • The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generously enriched the statistics of successful strikes against enemy troops, proving the importance and effectiveness of using modern technologies on the battlefield.

How the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian cannons in Velyka Novoselka

As noted, the Russian army deployed its artillery on the outskirts of Velyka Novoselka and regularly shelled the village, which led to the complete destruction of all buildings.

The occupiers were shelling the settlement purposefully and chaotically. Our soldiers decided to deprive them of this opportunity, the report says.

As a result of precise strikes by Ukrainian drone operators, five enemy guns were destroyed.

"Each successful operation of the unmanned systems battalion brings the liberation of our territories closer. The dedication and professionalism of our operators once again prove that the enemy will not go unpunished," the message, accompanied by a video, states.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9831 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,531 (+12) units;

  • artillery systems — 22,339 (+16) units;

  • MLRS — 1263 units;

  • air defense systems — 1050 units;

  • aircraft - 369 units;

  • helicopters - 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,327 (+74) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,053 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,183 (+59) units;

  • special equipment — 3716 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. British intelligence named the number of eliminated North Korean soldiers
Ministry of Defence
North Korean soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,400 Russian soldiers and 20 armored vehicles in a day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,400 Russian soldiers and 20 armored vehicles in a day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the new tactics of the Russian army near Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?