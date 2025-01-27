Ukrainian military destroyed five Russian guns using strike drones in the Velyka Novoselka area.

How the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian cannons in Velyka Novoselka

As noted, the Russian army deployed its artillery on the outskirts of Velyka Novoselka and regularly shelled the village, which led to the complete destruction of all buildings.

The occupiers were shelling the settlement purposefully and chaotically. Our soldiers decided to deprive them of this opportunity, the report says. Share

As a result of precise strikes by Ukrainian drone operators, five enemy guns were destroyed.

"Each successful operation of the unmanned systems battalion brings the liberation of our territories closer. The dedication and professionalism of our operators once again prove that the enemy will not go unpunished," the message, accompanied by a video, states. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: