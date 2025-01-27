Ukrainian military destroyed five Russian guns using strike drones in the Velyka Novoselka area.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated a successful operation to destroy five Russian guns in Velyka Novoselka using strike drones.
- Russian troops shelled the settlement, which led to the destruction of buildings, but the actions of the Ukrainian military helped stop the aggression.
- The General Staff reported significant losses of the Russian army over the past 24 hours, including the destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
- The video confirms the effectiveness of the use of Ukrainian unmanned systems in the fight against the aggressor.
- The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generously enriched the statistics of successful strikes against enemy troops, proving the importance and effectiveness of using modern technologies on the battlefield.
How the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian cannons in Velyka Novoselka
As noted, the Russian army deployed its artillery on the outskirts of Velyka Novoselka and regularly shelled the village, which led to the complete destruction of all buildings.
As a result of precise strikes by Ukrainian drone operators, five enemy guns were destroyed.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9831 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,531 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 22,339 (+16) units;
MLRS — 1263 units;
air defense systems — 1050 units;
aircraft - 369 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,327 (+74) units;
cruise missiles — 3,053 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,183 (+59) units;
special equipment — 3716 (+1) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-