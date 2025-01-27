The Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the new tactics of the Russian army near Pokrovsk

In the Pokrovsky direction, the intensity of fighting has not decreased, the enemy is attacking in small groups and trying to force the Defense Forces to withdraw from the city.
The Russian army changed the tactics of the assault on Pokrovsk
This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".
He noted that during attacks, the enemy does not "go head-on," but tries to capture the city, squeezing and forcing the Ukrainian military to retreat from it.
They first began to fight scientifically, they first began to fight not just with frontal waves, but with attempts to encircle, with attempts to bypass a large city and force Ukrainian forces to leave it. This is exactly what we see near Pokrovskoye.
According to Tregubov, the Russian command is trying to avoid urban battles, during which the enemy loses a large amount of human resources.
Zelenskyy appointed Drapaty to manage the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District
On January 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent Major General Mykhailo Drapaty to lead the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.
At the same time, according to the President, Drapatiy will retain the powers of the commander of the Ground Forces - the most numerous part of our Armed Forces, and this will help "combine the combat work of the army with the proper training of brigades."
