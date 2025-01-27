The Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details of the new tactics of the Russian army near Pokrovsk

In the Pokrovsky direction, the intensity of fighting has not decreased, the enemy is attacking in small groups and trying to force the Defense Forces to withdraw from the city.

The Russian army changed the tactics of the assault on Pokrovsk

This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".

The intensity of attacks there has not decreased, on the contrary, the Pokrovsk direction accounts for almost half of the clashes in general on the front, not only in our area of responsibility. The situation is as follows: near Pokrovsk there are a large number of small clashes, because the Russians are trying to enter and surround Pokrovsk from the west in small groups. There are very, very many clashes there. Viktor Tregubov Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

He noted that during attacks, the enemy does not "go head-on," but tries to capture the city, squeezing and forcing the Ukrainian military to retreat from it.

They first began to fight scientifically, they first began to fight not just with frontal waves, but with attempts to encircle, with attempts to bypass a large city and force Ukrainian forces to leave it. This is exactly what we see near Pokrovskoye.

According to Tregubov, the Russian command is trying to avoid urban battles, during which the enemy loses a large amount of human resources.

Zelenskyy appointed Drapaty to manage the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

On January 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent Major General Mykhailo Drapaty to lead the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops.

Today, I have instructed to strengthen the command structure of our troops in the Donetsk region - Major General Mykhailo Drapaty has been sent to lead the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia". These are the most brutal areas of fighting. Share

At the same time, according to the President, Drapatiy will retain the powers of the commander of the Ground Forces - the most numerous part of our Armed Forces, and this will help "combine the combat work of the army with the proper training of brigades."