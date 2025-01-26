Russian army attacked Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka

On January 26, Russian invaders shelled Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, a woman was killed and 4 more people were injured.
- The situation on the front on January 26 was tense: Ukrainian defenders were holding their ground and repelling attacks by Russian invaders.
- According to official information, the Russian army carried out airstrikes using FAB-250 bombs on Konstantinovka, which resulted in injuries and trauma to civilians.
Russians continue to terrorize Donetsk region
The head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, Vadym Filashkin, and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the situation in the region on Telegram.
In addition, it is noted that in Kostyantynivka, the Russian occupiers wounded four civilians aged 48 to 70. Many high-rise buildings and private homes came under enemy attack.
Later, it also became known that at 3:30 p.m., the Russian army carried out 3 airstrikes, according to preliminary data, using "FAB-250" with an UMPK module on Kostyantynivka.
What is known about the situation on the front on January 26?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the current day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line reached 99.
The Russian invaders do not stop using aviation, anti-aircraft missiles and carrying out attacks. Ukrainian defenders are holding their defenses and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
The area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka, Sumy region, has again come under enemy attack.
In addition, it is noted that 5 clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The Russian army dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the enemy launched 266 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
