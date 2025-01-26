Russian army attacked Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka

On January 26, Russian invaders shelled Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, a woman was killed and 4 more people were injured.

Russians continue to terrorize Donetsk region

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, Vadym Filashkin, and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the situation in the region on Telegram.

1 person was killed and 4 were injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region. In the center of Pokrovsk, Russians killed a woman, the official statement said. Share

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin/6296

In addition, it is noted that in Kostyantynivka, the Russian occupiers wounded four civilians aged 48 to 70. Many high-rise buildings and private homes came under enemy attack.

Later, it also became known that at 3:30 p.m., the Russian army carried out 3 airstrikes, according to preliminary data, using "FAB-250" with an UMPK module on Kostyantynivka.

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin/6296

Three men, ages 48, 64, and 70, and a 50-year-old woman were injured. They were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, shrapnel wounds, and bruises. The condition of one of the injured is assessed as serious. Share

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin/6296

What is known about the situation on the front on January 26?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the current day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line reached 99.

The Russian invaders do not stop using aviation, anti-aircraft missiles and carrying out attacks. Ukrainian defenders are holding their defenses and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.

The area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka, Sumy region, has again come under enemy attack.

Fierce fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of Vodyany Drugy, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promyen, Zeleny, Udachny, Kotlyny, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachny, and Yantarny. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions, and 30 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders. Share

In addition, it is noted that 5 clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The Russian army dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters.