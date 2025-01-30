General Staff: there have been 85 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. The number of enemy attacks today is 85.
Points of attention
Current situation on the front on January 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of Ukraine continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today, including Ugli in Chernihiv region; Studenok and Ulanov in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, one clash is ongoing in the direction of Lyptsiv.
Twice, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Nevske, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny, and Kolodyazy. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made seven attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyansky, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by the invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Chasovoy Yar, and Predtechynoye, and one battle is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched airstrikes on the Fedorivka, Tikhonivka, and Bilokuzminivka areas.
In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Krymske, and three clashes are still ongoing. Shcherbinivka and Ivano-Frankivsk were hit by airstrikes.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 40 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynovka, Yelizavetivka, Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Promyn, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 33 enemy attacks in the direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Constantinople. The settlements of Rozlyv and Komar were subjected to airstrikes by KABs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor made one attempt to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the Novosilka area. Ternove and Temyrivka were hit by enemy airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched five attacks and was repulsed.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders today, three clashes are ongoing, in addition, the enemy has carried out six air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs.
Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
According to the General Staff, 158 clashes took place on the front during January 29. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,270 invaders.
personnel — about 835,940 (+1,270) people,
tanks — 9890 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,614 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 22412 (+17) units,
MLRS — 1264 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1050 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23510 (+54),
cruise missiles — 3054 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35451 (+85) units,
special equipment — 3725 (+4)
Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one air defense system, as well as two other important objects of the Russian invaders, the General Staff added.
