General Staff: there have been 85 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of Ukraine continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today, including Ugli in Chernihiv region; Studenok and Ulanov in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, one clash is ongoing in the direction of Lyptsiv.

Twice, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Nevske, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny, and Kolodyazy. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made seven attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyansky, and four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by the invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Chasovoy Yar, and Predtechynoye, and one battle is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched airstrikes on the Fedorivka, Tikhonivka, and Bilokuzminivka areas.